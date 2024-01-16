Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.59. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 1,148,281 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

