MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

MTSI traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 113,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,459. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,228 shares of company stock worth $27,565,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.