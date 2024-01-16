MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.06

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 286457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

MacroGenics Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

