Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.93. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 56,131 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

