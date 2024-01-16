Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34.02 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $55,786.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00019127 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00278788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,183.82 or 1.00033551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011442 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010612 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000792 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,021.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

