MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Financial Analysis

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 24.05% 16.15% 1.46% FinWise Bancorp 23.47% 13.63% 4.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.85%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $88.68 million 1.87 $26.67 million $3.58 6.15 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.98 $25.11 million $1.50 9.51

MainStreet Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FinWise Bancorp. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

