MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

NDAQ opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

