MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

