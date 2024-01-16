MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $219.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

