MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

