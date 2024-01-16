MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

