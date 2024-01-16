MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,674,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

