MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.