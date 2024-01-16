MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,427. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

