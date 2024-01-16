Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,438 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 97.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

