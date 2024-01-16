Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.