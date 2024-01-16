Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.67. 198,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,545. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

