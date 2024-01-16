Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,030,777. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

