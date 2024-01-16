Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 4,341 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 178,096 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 209,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,411. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

