Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $779,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,024. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

