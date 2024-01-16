Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.81 on Tuesday, reaching $1,118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,026.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $921.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $523.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

