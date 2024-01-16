Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,432. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

