Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

