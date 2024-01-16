Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

