Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 24.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,228,000 after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. 31,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

