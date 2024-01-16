Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 959,102 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,355,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 887,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,591,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 692,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 594,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 349,034 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

MLN stock remained flat at $18.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

