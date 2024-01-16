Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.