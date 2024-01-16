Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.22 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. 136,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,866. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

