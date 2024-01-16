Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,194,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

