Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Maricann Group Price Performance
Maricann Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
