Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 29,350.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MKL stock opened at $1,425.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,401.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,438.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

