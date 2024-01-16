Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,523. The stock has a market cap of $401.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.13 and a 200-day moving average of $403.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

