Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMS. Raymond James cut Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Up 2.0 %

MMS opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Maximus has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

