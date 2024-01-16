McAdam LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

MRK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. 2,885,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,366. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a market cap of $300.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

