McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,828 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.