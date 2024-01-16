McAdam LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

PSK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 64,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,751. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

