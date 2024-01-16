McAdam LLC Buys 3,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

