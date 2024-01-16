McAdam LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 2,342,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

