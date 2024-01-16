McAdam LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 95,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

