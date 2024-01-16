McAdam LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 4,455,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

