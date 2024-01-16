McAdam LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 1,187,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

