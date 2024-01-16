McAdam LLC Has $759,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

