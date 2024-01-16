McAdam LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 202,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,996. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

