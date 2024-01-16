McAdam LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

GWX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $690.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

