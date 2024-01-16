McAdam LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $516.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

