McAdam LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,060. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

