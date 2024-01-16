McAdam LLC Sells 252 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,738,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 281,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,093. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

