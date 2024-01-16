McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $71.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

MKC traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. 1,057,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

