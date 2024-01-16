McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

