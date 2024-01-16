MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $10.76.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

About MDB Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

